Macron: Talk to Assad now, he will answer for crimes later

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he thinks the Islamic State group will be defeated in Syria by mid-February and that Syrian President Bashar Assad can't be ignored — but must one day answer for his crimes.

Macron noted in a television interview that aired on Sunday that Iraqi authorities declared the Islamic State group defeated this month and "I think by mid-February we will have won in Syria. Bashar Assad will be there."

He added during the France 2 interview recorded five days ago: "We can't say we won't talk to his representatives."

Macron says "the project of France is to win peace," in a Syria where "all minorities are protected."

He says Assad and his representatives ultimately "must answer for their crimes" to the Syrian people and international justice agencies.