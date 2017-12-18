Brazil great Kaka retiring from soccer at age 35

Former Ballon d'Or winner Kaka says he is retiring from soccer at age 35.

Kaka, who played for Brazil, AC Milan and Real Madrid, told Brazil's Globo TV on Sunday that "my last word is that the cycle of my career as a player ends here."

"I needed time to think and take a decision calmly," Kaka said. "I have arrived to the conclusion that now is the moment to finish my career as a professional player."

A graceful midfielder, Kaka won 92 caps for Brazil, scoring 29 goals and featuring at three World Cups. He was part of the Brazil squad that lifted the trophy in 2002.

Kaka said that he would like to remain linked professionally to soccer, perhaps as a manager or sports director of a team.

The dangerous playmaker won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's World Player award in 2007 while playing for Milan. Kaka was part of the Milan team that won the 2007 Champions League final against Liverpool.

Kaka joined Real Madrid in 2009 for 67 million euros ($78.7 million) but had an up-and-down stint due to injuries.

Kaka was a free agent after leaving MLS team Orlando City in October.