The Latest: Just 3 players protest during early NFL games

Just three NFL players protested visibly during the national anthem at early games.

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon was the only player to kneel during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before New York hosted Philadelphia, and Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills and tight end Julius Thomas took a knee prior to Miami's game at Buffalo , according to the Miami Herald. All three have been protesting most of the season.

Roughly a couple dozen Saints, as they have since Week 4, knelt before the national anthem and then stood up as the song started prior to their home game against the Jets.

No players from the Saints or Jets knelt during the anthem.

Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Lee rolled his right ankle on a running play in the first quarter against Houston and had to be helped off the field and to the locker room.

Lee leads the Jaguars with 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

His injury is the latest to Jacksonville's receiving corps. Allen Robinson was lost for the season in the opener, and Allen Hurns has missed five consecutive games with a high-ankle sprain.

The Packers likely need to win their last three games to reach the playoffs, and they hope the return of Aaron Rodgers will help against the Panthers.

Green Bay (7-6) is at Carolina (9-4) in one of the biggest games of the NFL's Week 15. The Panthers are tied atop the NFC South with the Saints (9-4), who host the Jets.

Philadelphia (11-2), with Nick Foles replacing the injured Carson Wentz, has clinched the NFC East and can secure home-field with a win against the Giants and a Minnesota loss.

The Vikings (10-3) can lock up the NFC North by beating the Bengals.

Jacksonville (9-4) will earn a playoff spot with a win over the Texans, while the Bills (7-6) host Miami.

