Jones: Don't expect him to always side with Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones of Alabama is insisting to both parties in politically divided Washington that he'll leave "all the options on the table" when it comes to his votes next year on issues from immigration to infrastructure.

Jones was the first Democrat elected to the Senate from strongly Republican Alabama in 25 years. The former federal prosecutor tells "Fox News Sunday" that he'll "consider anything" and won't necessarily be an automatic Democratic vote.

In an early sign, Jones says Trump shouldn't resign over sexual misconduct claims, as some Democrats are calling for.

Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore, by 20,000 votes, or 1.5 percent, last Tuesday. He was lifted by a wide coalition of African-American voters, independents and moderate Republicans.