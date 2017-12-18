Burners beware: California pot sold Jan. 1 could be tainted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legal weed you'll be able to buy in California on New Year's Day may not be as green as it seems.

Experts say buyers should beware of contaminants such as pesticides and mold that could be present in marijuana sold Jan. 1.

Tests conducted on marijuana in the state have found many samples tainted with chemicals and solvents.

Testing for contaminants will be phased in to allow growers and retailers to sell existing inventory harvested under the state's lax medical marijuana program that had few regulations.

Rules on how to control pests and fungi will also be phased in during that grace period.

Products harvested or manufactured this year won't be subject to regulations taking effect in 2018, but must carry a label disclosing it hasn't been tested.