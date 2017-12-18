Villarreal wins at Celta as Fornals scores his 1st goal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pablo Fornals scored his first goal for Villarreal which broke a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Fornals headed in Carlos Bacca's cross in the 34th minute at Balaidos Stadium.

The 21-year-old midfielder celebrated with his watching parents after the match in northwestern Spain.

"We are very happy that the team snapped its run of bad results," Fornals said. "If I scored every time my parents are in the stands, I would pay for them to come to each match."

Villarreal paid a buyout clause reportedly worth 11-12 million euros ($13-14 million) to sign Fornals for five seasons after he impressed with six goals for Malaga last season.

The win kept Villarreal in sixth place and in position for a Europa League berth.

Celta twice hit the woodwork as it came close to scoring in both halves. Substitute Emre Mor forced goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo to get his foot onto a low shot, pushing the ball onto the post in the 74th.

Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca asked to be substituted late with an apparent leg injury.

Celta and Villarreal were both without their top scorers, who were serving one-game suspensions for accumulating five bookings. Celta's Iago Aspas and Villarreal's Cedric Bakambu have both scored nine times in the league this season. Only Barcelona's Lionel Messi (14) and Valencia's Simone Zaza (10) have scored more.

Barcelona hosts Deportivo La Coruna later Sunday.

___

GIRONA RISING

Girona continued its excellent first campaign in Spain's top flight by beating Getafe 1-0 at home after Christian Stuani's header in the fifth minute.

Girona rose into seventh place on the strength of its fifth victory in the last eight rounds.