British woman found dead by side of the road in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese security official says the body of a woman found on the side of a road east of Beirut has been identified as a staffer in the British embassy in Lebanon.

A British embassy spokesperson confirmed Sunday that a British woman had died and that they were contacting her family. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A forensic official said authorities are investigating the exact cause of the woman's death, and whether she was sexually assaulted. He said she had been strangled with a rope.

The security official said the woman was found Saturday by the side of a highway east of Beirut. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to reporters.