Latest: 8,000 firefighters protect California communities

A firefighter takes a cell phone picture during a wildfire Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Montecito, Calif. The so-called Thomas Fire is now the third-la
In this image taken from video provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a wind driven spot fire burns on the west side below Gibraltar Ro
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames advance towards a large fire break near homes along Gibraltar Road north of
In this image taken from video provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, smoke from a wildfire drifts towards Santa Barbara Airport in the
In this image from video provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a wind speed indicator held by a U.S. Forest Service fire fighter on Gi
Flames burn toward a home during a wildfire Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Montecito, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Firefighters from Kern County, Calif., work to put out hot spots during a wildfire Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Montecito, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carls
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,fire engines provide structure protection at the historic San Ysidro Ranch in Monte
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
8:30 a.m.
One of the largest wildfires in California history is now 40 percent contained but flames still threaten coastal communities as dry, gusty winds are predicted to continue.
Winds calmed overnight but seaside communities in Santa Barbara counties were warned again Sunday that they're still at risk if unpredictable gusts whip up once more.
Some 8,000 firefighters are deployed to the so-called Thomas Fire, which has burned for nearly two weeks and still threatens 18,000 homes. Parts of the city of Santa Barbara and the hillside enclaves of Montecito and Carpinteria remain under evacuation orders. However in neighboring Ventura County, where the fire started, officials lifted some evacuation orders early Sunday.
A funeral procession is planned Sunday for Cory Iverson, the 32-year-old firefighter killed Thursday while battling the flames.