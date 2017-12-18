  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/12/18 00:56
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 18 17 1 0 56 12 52
Man United 18 13 2 3 39 12 41
Chelsea 18 12 2 4 32 14 38
Arsenal 18 10 3 5 31 20 33
Burnley 18 9 5 4 16 12 32
Liverpool 17 8 7 2 34 20 31
Tottenham 18 9 4 5 31 18 31
Leicester 18 7 5 6 27 26 26
Watford 18 6 4 8 27 33 22
Everton 17 6 4 7 21 29 22
Huddersfield 18 6 3 9 16 30 21
Southampton 18 4 6 8 17 24 18
Brighton 18 4 6 8 14 23 18
Crystal Palace 18 4 5 9 15 28 17
West Ham 18 4 5 9 17 32 17
Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 15 20 16
Stoke 18 4 4 10 19 39 16
Newcastle 18 4 3 11 16 27 15
West Brom 18 2 8 8 13 24 14
Swansea 17 3 3 11 9 22 12
Tuesday, Dec. 12

Burnley 1, Stoke 0

Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1

Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Newcastle 0, Everton 1

Southampton 1, Leicester 4

Swansea 0, Man City 4

Liverpool 0, West Brom 0

Man United 1, Bournemouth 0

Tottenham 2, Brighton 0

West Ham 0, Arsenal 0

Saturday, Dec. 16

Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 3

Chelsea 1, Southampton 0

Watford 1, Huddersfield 4

Arsenal 1, Newcastle 0

Brighton 0, Burnley 0

Stoke 0, West Ham 3

Man City 4, Tottenham 1

Sunday, Dec. 17

West Brom 1, Man United 2

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Monday, Dec. 18

Everton vs. Swansea 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 22 16 3 3 42 17 51
Cardiff 22 14 5 3 33 16 47
Bristol City 22 12 7 3 36 23 43
Derby 22 12 5 5 35 21 41
Aston Villa 22 10 7 5 29 20 37
Sheffield United 22 12 1 9 34 27 37
Leeds 22 11 3 8 34 26 36
Ipswich 22 11 2 9 37 32 35
Preston 22 9 8 5 26 22 35
Middlesbrough 22 9 5 8 28 22 32
Nottingham Forest 22 10 0 12 32 37 30
Fulham 22 7 8 7 27 28 29
Brentford 22 6 10 6 33 30 28
Reading 22 7 6 9 28 28 27
Sheffield Wednesday 22 6 9 7 26 27 27
Norwich 22 7 6 9 21 28 27
Millwall 22 6 8 8 24 22 26
QPR 22 6 7 9 25 33 25
Hull 22 5 7 10 37 40 22
Barnsley 22 5 6 11 24 34 21
Sunderland 22 3 9 10 27 38 18
Burton Albion 22 4 5 13 14 40 17
Bolton 22 3 7 12 21 41 16
Birmingham 22 4 4 14 11 32 16
Friday, Dec. 15

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday, Dec. 16

Derby 2, Aston Villa 0

Birmingham 1, QPR 2

Sunderland 1, Fulham 0

Bristol City 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Ipswich 2, Reading 0

Brentford 0, Barnsley 0

Leeds 1, Norwich 0

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 1

Preston 1, Sheffield United 0

Bolton 0, Burton Albion 1

Cardiff 1, Hull 0

Friday, Dec. 22

Norwich vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 23

Sunderland vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Hull 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Millwall vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Aston Villa 1930 GMT

Friday, Dec. 29

Cardiff vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. QPR 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 21 15 3 3 42 12 48
Shrewsbury 21 13 5 3 28 14 44
Blackburn 21 13 4 4 39 19 43
Bradford 22 13 3 6 35 26 42
Scunthorpe 22 11 6 5 28 17 39
Charlton 21 10 5 6 29 26 35
Portsmouth 22 11 2 9 27 24 35
Oxford United 22 8 7 7 35 27 31
Rotherham 22 9 3 10 36 32 30
Peterborough 21 8 5 8 33 32 29
Walsall 21 7 7 7 29 30 28
Southend 22 7 7 8 25 34 28
Fleetwood Town 21 7 6 8 29 32 27
Blackpool 22 7 6 9 27 30 27
Oldham 22 7 6 9 36 40 27
Bristol Rovers 22 9 0 13 33 40 27
Milton Keynes Dons 22 6 8 8 25 32 26
Doncaster 22 6 6 10 22 27 24
Gillingham 22 5 8 9 20 25 23
Northampton 22 6 4 12 18 38 22
Rochdale 21 4 9 8 23 28 21
Plymouth 22 5 6 11 18 31 21
AFC Wimbledon 21 5 5 11 15 26 20
Bury 21 4 5 12 19 29 17
Saturday, Dec. 16

Doncaster 1, Oldham 1

Northampton 2, Walsall 1

Gillingham 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Blackburn 2, Charlton 0

Rotherham 1, Plymouth 1

Rochdale 0, Oxford United 0

Southend 1, Bradford 2

Shrewsbury 1, Blackpool 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 4

Portsmouth 1, Bury 0

Sunday, Dec. 17

Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 22

Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham 1900 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 23

Northampton vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Gillingham vs. Oxford United 1300 GMT

Southend vs. Charlton 1300 GMT

Oldham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 29

Wigan vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Doncaster vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 22 13 6 3 51 19 45
Notts County 22 12 7 3 36 21 43
Exeter 22 12 3 7 31 26 39
Wycombe 22 10 7 5 39 29 37
Accrington Stanley 21 11 4 6 32 24 37
Lincoln City 22 10 6 6 28 19 36
Coventry 22 10 5 7 23 15 35
Colchester 22 10 5 7 32 26 35
Newport County 22 9 7 6 32 26 34
Mansfield Town 22 8 9 5 30 25 33
Grimsby Town 22 9 6 7 25 26 33
Swindon 21 10 2 9 32 28 32
Cambridge United 22 8 5 9 18 27 29
Carlisle 22 7 7 8 32 32 28
Cheltenham 22 7 6 9 29 31 27
Stevenage 22 7 6 9 27 33 27
Crawley Town 22 6 6 10 19 26 24
Port Vale 22 7 3 12 23 32 24
Crewe 22 7 2 13 24 35 23
Morecambe 22 5 7 10 18 27 22
Yeovil 22 5 6 11 27 40 21
Barnet 22 5 5 12 24 32 20
Chesterfield 22 5 5 12 25 39 20
Forest Green 22 5 5 12 23 42 20
Friday, Dec. 15

Swindon 2, Colchester 3

Saturday, Dec. 16

Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0

Lincoln City 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Wycombe 1, Chesterfield 0

Notts County 0, Grimsby Town 0

Cambridge United 1, Newport County 2

Forest Green 0, Luton Town 2

Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0

Barnet 2, Morecambe 1

Exeter 2, Stevenage 1

Coventry 2, Cheltenham 1

Carlisle 1, Port Vale 2

Friday, Dec. 22

Coventry vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 23

Forest Green vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 29

Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT