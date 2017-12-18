Trump's likely tax victory overshadowed by probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is poised to bask in the triumph of his first major legislative victory.

But his team on Sunday was again forced to grapple with the Russia probe that has shadowed the White House in Trump's initial year in office.

Republicans in Congress planned to muscle through tax cut legislation this week but Washington was equally fixated on speculation about the next steps from Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is probing whether the president's campaign coordinated with Russia. The investigation has gained access to thousands of transition team emails, triggering protests from some Trump allies.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin fielded Russia questions before those on the tax cut in an interview on CNN's State of the Union. Mnuchin said he didn't believe Trump would fire Mueller.