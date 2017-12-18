Leverkusen misses out on 2nd place in 4-4 draw at Hannover

BERLIN (AP) — Julian Korb scored late for Hannover to hold Bayer Leverkusen to a 4-4 draw and prevent the visitors from going second in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Both teams traded goals on an afternoon to forget for the goalkeepers.

Julian Brandt fired Leverkusen into an early lead with a brilliant volley but Ihlas Bebou replied straight away with a header for Hannover.

Niclas Fuellkrug put the home side ahead with a penalty, only for Admir Mehmedi to equalize four minutes later for Leverkusen.

Hannover went ahead after Fuellkrug set up Felix Klaus with his heel before the break, when Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich reacted with two substitutions.

One of them, Leon Bailey, needed only two minutes to equalize, racing forward to reach Kai Havertz's through ball and keeping his cool to beat Hannover 'keeper Philipp Tschauner.

Leon Baily claimed his second goal some 20 minutes later - the game's longest stretch without a goal - after Mehmedi played him through on a counterattack after a Hannover corner.

But there was further drama to come as Bebou eluded three Leverkusen defenders to set up Korb for Hannover's equalizer with seven minutes remaining.

Leipzig, level on points with Leverkusen, has the chance to go second with a win at home against Hertha Berlin later Sunday.