World Cup leader Freitag wins large hill ski jump event

ENGELBERG, Switzerland (AP) — World Cup leader Richard Freitag of Germany increased his lead in the overall standings by winning a ski jumping large hill event Sunday.

Freitag had leaps of 137.5 and 135 meters for a total of 286.4 points, 11.6 ahead of Olympic champion Kamil Stoch of Poland.

Stefan Kraft, the defending World Cup champion from Austria, was edged by 0.1 points into third despite jumping further than Stoch in the second round.

Freitag, who was runner-up Saturday to Anders Fannemel of Norway, has won three of seven World Cup events this season.

With 100 points for victory, Freitag moved 151 points clear of fellow German Andreas Wellinger who placed sixth Sunday.

The circuit resumes Dec. 30 in Oberstdorf, Germany, at the opening event of the Four Hills tournament.