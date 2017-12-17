AC Milan crisis deepens with 3-0 defeat at Verona in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan's crisis deepened as it was humiliated 3-0 at struggling Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

It has been a difficult month for Milan, which has won just two of its five matches since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella as coach.

Milan also had its bid for an agreement to end a financial fair play investigation rejected by UEFA on Friday.

One of the few positive notes was its progression to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with a 3-0 win over Verona on Wednesday.

However, Verona was to avenge that defeat at the Stadio Bentegodi and move a point clear of the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Andrea Caracciolo broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when he headed a corner in off the crossbar.

Milan had several chances to equalize but was denied by an imperious Nicolas between the sticks for Verona.

The hosts doubled their tally 10 minutes after the interval when Daniel Bessa burst down the left and pulled back for fellow substitute Moise Kean to slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan tried to get back into the match but Verona sealed the result in the 77th with a rapid counterattack as Romulo raced down the the right side before crossing for Bessa to tap in.

Milan's misery was complete in stoppage time when forward Suso was shown a straight red card after video review of his stamp on Verona midfielder Daniele Verde.

Elsewhere, Juventus was playing at Bologna and looking to cut the gap to leader Napoli to one point.