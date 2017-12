EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Celtic's record 69-match unbeaten run in Scottish soccer ended with a surprise thrashing on Sunday.

The Glasgow club lost 4-0 at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership for its first defeat in any domestic competition since May 2016, a period of 585 days.

The result left Celtic just two points clear in the league standings.

Celtic's previous record unbeaten run was 62 matches, set from 1915-17.