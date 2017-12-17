  1. Home
  2. World

50 Chinese couples marry in Sri Lanka in mass ceremony

By  Associated Press
2017/12/17 21:47

Chinese couples attend a mass wedding ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Fifty Chinese couples were married at a mass ceremony in

Chinese couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Fifty Chinese couples were married at a mass cerem

A Chinese couple arrive to take part in a mass wedding ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Fifty Chinese couples were married at a

A Chinese bride poses for a photograph with a Sri Lankan flower girl during a mass wedding ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Fift

Chinese couples attend a mass wedding ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Fifty Chinese couples were married at a mass ceremony in

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Clad in traditional Chinese, Western and Sri Lankan costumes, 50 Chinese couples were married at a mass ceremony in Sri Lanka's capital to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and to promote the island nation as a tourist destination.

The ceremony in Colombo on Sunday was attended by Sri Lankan politicians and diplomats from both nations. A number of Chinese nationals attended as well.

Soon after the couples arrived in decorated cars, the ceremony began with traditional Sri Lankan drummers and dancers blowing conch shells as a symbol of auspiciousness and performing a welcome dance.

The couples exchanged rings and had their fingers tied together and water poured over them as a sign of unity and purity.