American man recaptured after 5-day Indonesia manhunt

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Police have recaptured an American citizen who escaped from an overcrowded and understaffed prison on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

Christian Beasley is believed to have escaped on Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali's provincial capital, Denpasar, by sawing through a ceiling and then climbing over a 6-meter (20-foot) -high wall behind the prison.

Beasley was arrested in August at a post office in Bali's Kuta tourist area while trying to pick up a package allegedly containing 5.7 grams of hashish.

Bali police detective Made Pramestia said Sunday that Beasley reached the neighboring tourist island of Lombok by boat on the day of his escape.

He said Beasley was recaptured late Saturday in an alley near a beach on Lombok.