South Africa's ruling ANC part prepares to elect new leader

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The vote to choose the next president of South Africa's ruling African National Congress party is getting underway Sunday, after disputes over the credentials of party delegates, highlighting the bitter fight within Nelson Mandela's historic liberation movement.

The ANC's new leader is likely to become South Africa's next president. More than 4,700 ANC delegates have gathered on the outskirts of Johannesburg to vote for a new party leader as President Jacob Zuma's two terms as the party's head come to an end.

The mood at the party conclave, held once every five years, was jubilant Saturday as delegates arrived in buses, clad in the ANC's yellow and green colors. However disagreements quickly erupted over the legitimacy of some delegate groups. By midday Sunday, the credential process was resolved.