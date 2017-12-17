  1. Home
Vonn pulls out of women's super-G race to rest sore knee

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/17 19:49

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Lindsey Vonn pulled out of a World Cup super-G race on Sunday because of a sore knee.

The 33-year-old American did not say which knee hurts, but has injured both before.

She took part in Sunday's early-morning inspection at the French Alpine resort, but then decided against racing as a precautionary measure and flew home.

Vonn secured her first win of the season and record-extending 78th in Saturday's super-G on the same Oreiller-Killy course.

Last weekend, she jarred her back in another super-G race at St. Moritz in Switzerland.

Her focus is on the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea from Feb. 9-25. She won gold in downhill and bronze in super-G at the 2010 Games.

Vonn has battled with injury during her illustrious career.

She sustained a hairline fracture to her left knee in a super-G race in February 2016.

At the 2013 world championships, Vonn crashed in the super-G and tore ligaments in her right knee. She was unable to defend her Olympic title at the 2014 Games.