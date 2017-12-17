Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 17, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;11;84%;91%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;74;61;Lots of sun, nice;73;62;NE;5;69%;8%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;62;44;Decreasing clouds;62;46;NE;8;56%;14%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Brief p.m. showers;56;43;Periods of sun;54;46;WSW;6;59%;78%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning out cloudy;44;38;Partly sunny;46;37;NW;13;84%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;23;16;NNE;2;80%;30%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with clearing;44;29;Plenty of sun;45;30;SE;7;58%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;21;-11;Sunny and colder;8;-12;E;6;86%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;99;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;ENE;5;66%;57%;6

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;67;48;A passing shower;60;42;WNW;6;66%;82%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;74;64;Brief a.m. showers;75;64;SW;11;71%;75%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;69;43;Clouds and sun;69;44;SSW;4;48%;2%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;92;74;An afternoon shower;87;74;ESE;6;70%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;ENE;8;59%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;88;64;Sunny and nice;83;60;NE;8;44%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;38;Mostly sunny;55;40;NE;9;59%;59%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;41;23;Sunny and mild;43;21;NNE;12;20%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;39;29;Partly sunny, chilly;36;27;NW;7;66%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;36;29;Mostly cloudy;36;27;SSW;5;82%;38%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;70;40;Nice with sunshine;70;41;ESE;6;52%;6%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;61;A stray thunderstorm;81;63;ENE;10;58%;48%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;41;27;Clouds and sun;35;25;NNW;9;73%;27%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;40;35;Partly sunny;46;35;NNW;6;82%;28%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;39;35;A snow shower;39;29;ENE;5;62%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Variable clouds;39;27;Mostly sunny;36;24;NW;5;75%;42%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;74;58;Mostly sunny, nice;73;64;E;12;47%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;90;65;A t-storm in spots;88;66;SW;4;41%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;38;28;Mostly sunny, warmer;46;30;W;8;63%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;77;62;Mostly cloudy;76;61;NNE;7;38%;3%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, windy;74;61;Mostly sunny;72;58;SSE;26;57%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;Mostly sunny;80;67;NE;3;67%;37%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;NE;11;61%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;43;38;Partly sunny;46;40;SW;10;77%;3%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;High clouds;90;73;NNE;10;61%;5%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;34;30;Partly sunny;36;31;SW;8;78%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;79;70;Partly sunny, breezy;78;70;NNE;15;51%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Fog this morning;61;48;Partly sunny;63;56;S;6;83%;66%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;NE;14;78%;88%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;72;48;Hazy sunshine;75;48;WNW;11;39%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;43;28;Not as cool;57;31;SW;6;26%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;Hazy sun;81;60;N;4;68%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;92;73;A shower;88;74;WNW;5;71%;75%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;52;36;Partly sunny;47;44;SW;7;91%;15%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;51;38;Partly sunny, mild;55;38;NNE;7;35%;10%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;60;53;Mostly sunny;59;50;NE;17;68%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning sunny;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;N;7;39%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;85;59;Sunshine, pleasant;82;62;NE;6;51%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;84;71;Mostly sunny;82;69;E;11;67%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A snow shower;35;29;SW;10;88%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;70;Sunshine, pleasant;88;69;NNE;8;54%;30%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy;63;48;Sunshine;65;50;NNE;9;40%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;68;A passing shower;81;69;NNE;2;60%;66%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;84;58;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;ENE;5;48%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;67;43;Clouds and sun;70;44;NNW;5;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Downpours;63;46;Cloudy and cooler;48;46;E;10;77%;89%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Cloudy, a downpour;87;75;W;9;75%;73%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;70;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;W;7;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;86;62;Mostly sunny;86;64;N;9;32%;8%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;48;23;Mostly cloudy;48;27;NW;4;36%;0%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;77;61;Partly sunny, breezy;79;61;NNE;16;21%;27%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;37;Cloudy;69;40;SSE;3;58%;2%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;N;8;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow and rain;36;30;Breezy with snow;32;29;NW;15;82%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;90;76;NE;7;60%;25%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;84;73;WSW;6;79%;57%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;77;55;Hazy sunshine;77;55;NNW;5;60%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;91;73;A shower in places;92;74;NE;4;66%;68%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;68;36;A t-storm in spots;62;37;ENE;12;52%;55%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;7;79%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;72;65;More clouds than sun;72;65;S;8;74%;19%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;55;40;Mostly sunny;55;43;NNE;6;68%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;46;36;Partial sunshine;43;32;WSW;6;85%;4%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;ENE;5;28%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;88;77;Cloudy;85;75;SSW;6;70%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;52;28;Plenty of sunshine;52;37;NNW;2;65%;9%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;79;A t-storm in spots;86;80;ENE;10;71%;71%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;85;74;A morning t-storm;82;73;ENE;7;86%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain at times;82;76;Cloudy with showers;83;75;NNE;5;77%;74%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;82;59;High clouds and hot;91;73;NE;6;46%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;72;47;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;WSW;4;40%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;72;Some sun;81;70;ENE;8;71%;25%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Partly sunny;29;24;N;8;81%;25%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;ENE;15;69%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;70;56;Mostly sunny;72;60;ENE;11;51%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, very cold;12;5;Snow;18;14;ENE;0;81%;89%;0

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;44;28;Rain and snow shower;32;31;ENE;9;74%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Partly sunny, nice;91;73;NE;7;44%;1%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;57;A stray t-shower;77;58;NE;13;62%;79%;6

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;36;34;Variable cloudiness;45;39;WSW;6;61%;5%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;67;49;Clouds and sun, nice;69;54;S;6;72%;31%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-5;Sunny, but cold;3;-8;S;6;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;44;32;Clouds and sun;47;37;SW;8;55%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with some sun;21;21;Partly sunny;31;21;NNW;5;78%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with some sun;10;4;A little a.m. snow;19;14;ESE;5;83%;92%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;82;78;Cloudy, downpours;84;78;N;23;84%;99%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;76;An afternoon shower;90;76;NNW;10;70%;44%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;87;74;Rainy times;85;73;ENE;8;81%;94%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;44;38;Partly sunny;45;35;N;7;68%;12%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy;70;58;A shower;69;60;SSW;21;69%;82%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;90;68;Mostly sunny;83;65;N;11;48%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;89;75;Clouds and sun, nice;90;76;ENE;8;60%;13%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;67;Mostly sunny;92;69;E;5;37%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;37;28;Mostly cloudy;34;23;SSW;5;68%;30%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and cold;25;9;Turning sunny;35;12;NW;4;77%;7%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;ENE;8;55%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;Mostly sunny;63;40;E;8;52%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;87;78;Brief a.m. showers;86;78;ESE;10;66%;87%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;39;36;Snow to rain;43;36;SW;9;90%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Variable cloudiness;33;28;SW;2;95%;13%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;91;76;Hot with some sun;92;75;WSW;7;59%;31%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;ENE;5;51%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;52;31;Sunny, but chilly;48;30;ENE;5;58%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;34;29;Clouds and sun;31;22;SSW;7;76%;12%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;63;46;Plenty of sun;61;45;ENE;5;56%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;An afternoon shower;79;63;ENE;10;67%;41%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;77;A stray shower;82;77;E;15;76%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny, humid;79;65;N;10;76%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;73;38;Sunny and beautiful;70;32;ENE;5;34%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;60;Clouds and sun;84;59;WSW;6;33%;6%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;72;Mostly sunny;84;72;N;12;72%;9%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;56;31;Mostly sunny;57;38;NE;3;67%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;49;46;Periods of rain;49;42;SE;5;85%;93%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;28;20;Bit of rain, snow;41;20;NNW;5;57%;56%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;41;32;Partly sunny, chilly;46;32;WNW;6;47%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Increasing clouds;89;78;Clouds and sun;90;76;N;12;69%;44%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;39;28;Cloudy and chilly;34;26;WNW;8;88%;68%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower in places;84;72;ENE;12;72%;73%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder;27;23;A snow shower;34;24;WNW;6;84%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;79;73;Partly sunny, humid;85;74;NNW;12;63%;61%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;60;55;Cloudy with a shower;63;57;NE;10;69%;75%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A wintry mix;32;28;A snow shower;32;30;SW;8;88%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;46;32;A shower;47;33;NE;5;73%;57%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;48;32;Partly sunny;48;34;N;4;69%;8%;2

Tehran, Iran;Thickening clouds;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;NE;6;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;77;59;Mostly cloudy;76;62;ENE;5;45%;3%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;54;43;A passing shower;50;30;ENE;5;58%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;47;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;33;N;5;55%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;27;25;Freezing drizzle;39;35;SW;8;87%;68%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Considerable clouds;61;51;Mostly cloudy;59;49;N;10;63%;55%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;58;44;Partial sunshine;56;45;SW;8;65%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;10;-6;Mostly sunny;8;-9;NW;6;72%;38%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;44;39;A little rain;43;37;ENE;3;77%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;41;28;Partly sunny;35;22;NW;5;56%;18%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;74;52;Mostly sunny;73;48;E;6;37%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Variable clouds;30;24;NNW;4;79%;6%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;37;26;Periods of sun;33;24;WNW;1;87%;9%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;61;Rain and drizzle;65;57;ESE;25;68%;55%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;70;Partly sunny;86;68;NW;6;49%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;41;23;Partly sunny, mild;46;28;E;2;43%;14%;2

