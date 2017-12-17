Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 17, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;18;84%;91%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;24;16;Lots of sun, nice;23;17;NE;8;69%;8%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;17;7;Decreasing clouds;17;8;NE;14;56%;14%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Brief p.m. showers;13;6;Periods of sun;12;8;WSW;10;59%;78%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning out cloudy;6;3;Partly sunny;8;3;NW;20;84%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-2;-9;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-9;NNE;3;80%;30%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with clearing;7;-2;Plenty of sun;7;-1;SE;11;58%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-24;Sunny and colder;-13;-24;E;10;86%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;37;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ENE;7;66%;57%;6

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;19;9;A passing shower;15;6;WNW;10;66%;82%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;23;18;Brief a.m. showers;24;18;SW;18;71%;75%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;21;6;Clouds and sun;20;7;SSW;7;48%;2%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;ESE;10;70%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;ENE;13;59%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;31;18;Sunny and nice;28;16;NE;13;44%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;5;NE;15;59%;59%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;Sunny and mild;6;-6;NNE;19;20%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-3;NW;11;66%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;SSW;8;82%;38%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;21;4;Nice with sunshine;21;5;ESE;9;52%;6%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;16;A stray thunderstorm;27;17;ENE;16;58%;48%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;5;-3;Clouds and sun;2;-4;NNW;14;73%;27%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;4;2;Partly sunny;8;2;NNW;10;82%;28%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;4;1;A snow shower;4;-1;ENE;8;62%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Variable clouds;4;-3;Mostly sunny;2;-5;NW;7;75%;42%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;E;19;47%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;32;19;A t-storm in spots;31;19;SW;6;41%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;4;-2;Mostly sunny, warmer;8;-1;W;13;63%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;25;17;Mostly cloudy;25;16;NNE;11;38%;3%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, windy;23;16;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSE;41;57%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;NE;5;67%;37%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NE;17;61%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;6;3;Partly sunny;8;5;SW;17;77%;3%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;High clouds;32;23;NNE;16;61%;5%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;SW;12;78%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;21;Partly sunny, breezy;26;21;NNE;24;51%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Fog this morning;16;9;Partly sunny;17;13;S;9;83%;66%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;23;78%;88%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;22;9;Hazy sunshine;24;9;WNW;18;39%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Not as cool;14;-1;SW;10;26%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Hazy sun;27;16;N;7;68%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;33;23;A shower;31;24;WNW;8;71%;75%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;11;2;Partly sunny;8;7;SW;11;91%;15%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Partly sunny, mild;13;3;NNE;11;35%;10%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;16;12;Mostly sunny;15;10;NE;28;68%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning sunny;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;N;12;39%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;29;15;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;NE;10;51%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;E;18;67%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;A snow shower;2;-2;SW;16;88%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;21;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;NNE;13;54%;30%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy;17;9;Sunshine;18;10;NNE;14;40%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;20;A passing shower;27;21;NNE;3;60%;66%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;29;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;ENE;9;48%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;20;6;Clouds and sun;21;6;NNW;8;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Downpours;17;8;Cloudy and cooler;9;8;E;15;77%;89%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Cloudy, a downpour;31;24;W;15;75%;73%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;W;11;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;N;15;32%;8%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;9;-5;Mostly cloudy;9;-3;NW;6;36%;0%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;25;16;Partly sunny, breezy;26;16;NNE;26;21%;27%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;3;Cloudy;21;4;SSE;6;58%;2%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;N;12;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow and rain;2;-1;Breezy with snow;0;-2;NW;24;82%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NE;11;60%;25%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WSW;9;79%;57%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;25;13;Hazy sunshine;25;13;NNW;9;60%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;33;23;A shower in places;33;24;NE;6;66%;68%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;20;2;A t-storm in spots;17;3;ENE;19;52%;55%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;11;79%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;18;More clouds than sun;22;19;S;13;74%;19%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;6;NNE;10;68%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;8;2;Partial sunshine;6;0;WSW;10;85%;4%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;ENE;7;28%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;25;Cloudy;30;24;SSW;9;70%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;NNW;4;65%;9%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;ENE;17;71%;71%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;30;23;A morning t-storm;28;23;ENE;12;86%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain at times;28;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;NNE;8;77%;74%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;28;15;High clouds and hot;33;23;NE;10;46%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;WSW;7;40%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;22;Some sun;27;21;ENE;13;71%;25%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;Partly sunny;-2;-4;N;12;81%;25%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;24;69%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;21;13;Mostly sunny;22;15;ENE;17;51%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, very cold;-11;-15;Snow;-8;-10;ENE;0;81%;89%;0

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;7;-2;Rain and snow shower;0;-1;ENE;15;74%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;NE;11;44%;1%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;14;A stray t-shower;25;15;NE;21;62%;79%;6

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;2;1;Variable cloudiness;7;4;WSW;9;61%;5%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;S;9;72%;31%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;-15;-20;Sunny, but cold;-16;-22;S;10;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;7;0;Clouds and sun;8;3;SW;13;55%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with some sun;-6;-6;Partly sunny;0;-6;NNW;7;78%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with some sun;-12;-16;A little a.m. snow;-7;-10;ESE;7;83%;92%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;Cloudy, downpours;29;25;N;38;84%;99%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;NNW;15;70%;44%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;31;23;Rainy times;29;23;ENE;13;81%;94%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;6;3;Partly sunny;7;1;N;12;68%;12%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy;21;14;A shower;20;16;SSW;34;69%;82%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;32;20;Mostly sunny;28;18;N;18;48%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;ENE;12;60%;13%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;E;8;37%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;SSW;8;68%;30%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and cold;-4;-13;Turning sunny;2;-11;NW;7;77%;7%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;ENE;13;55%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;E;13;52%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;ESE;17;66%;87%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;4;2;Snow to rain;6;2;SW;15;90%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Variable cloudiness;0;-2;SW;4;95%;13%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;33;25;Hot with some sun;33;24;WSW;11;59%;31%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;ENE;9;51%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;11;0;Sunny, but chilly;9;-1;ENE;8;58%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;-2;Clouds and sun;0;-6;SSW;11;76%;12%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;17;8;Plenty of sun;16;7;ENE;9;56%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;An afternoon shower;26;17;ENE;16;67%;41%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;25;A stray shower;28;25;E;24;76%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;26;19;N;16;76%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;23;4;Sunny and beautiful;21;0;ENE;8;34%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;32;15;Clouds and sun;29;15;WSW;10;33%;6%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;N;20;72%;9%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;13;0;Mostly sunny;14;3;NE;5;67%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;9;8;Periods of rain;9;6;SE;7;85%;93%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-7;Bit of rain, snow;5;-6;NNW;7;57%;56%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;5;0;Partly sunny, chilly;8;0;WNW;10;47%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Increasing clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;24;N;20;69%;44%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;4;-2;Cloudy and chilly;1;-3;WNW;14;88%;68%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in places;29;22;ENE;19;72%;73%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder;-3;-5;A snow shower;1;-4;WNW;10;84%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;26;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;NNW;19;63%;61%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Cloudy with a shower;17;14;NE;15;69%;75%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A wintry mix;0;-2;A snow shower;0;-1;SW;13;88%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;8;0;A shower;8;0;NE;8;73%;57%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;9;0;Partly sunny;9;1;N;7;69%;8%;2

Tehran, Iran;Thickening clouds;13;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;NE;10;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;15;Mostly cloudy;25;17;ENE;7;45%;3%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;12;6;A passing shower;10;-1;ENE;8;58%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;8;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;1;N;8;55%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;-3;-4;Freezing drizzle;4;2;SW;13;87%;68%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Considerable clouds;16;10;Mostly cloudy;15;10;N;16;63%;55%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;14;7;Partial sunshine;13;7;SW;13;65%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;-12;-21;Mostly sunny;-13;-23;NW;10;72%;38%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;4;A little rain;6;3;ENE;5;77%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;5;-2;Partly sunny;2;-6;NW;9;56%;18%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;23;11;Mostly sunny;23;9;E;10;37%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;Variable clouds;-1;-5;NNW;7;79%;6%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Periods of sun;0;-5;WNW;2;87%;9%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;16;Rain and drizzle;18;14;ESE;40;68%;55%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;30;20;NW;10;49%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;5;-5;Partly sunny, mild;8;-2;E;4;43%;14%;2

