Egypt to play Portugal, Bulgaria in pre-WCup friendlies

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's soccer federation says the country's national team will meet Portugal and Bulgaria in friendly games as part of preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The federation said in a Sunday statement that Egypt will play Portugal on March 23 and Bulgaria four days later.

Both matches will be played in Zurich, Switzerland.

Egypt, returning to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, opens its World Cup campaign against Uruguay on June 15 before it takes on host Russia on the 19th of the same month. Its final group match is against Saudi Arabia on June 25.