Pope appeals for freedom for 6 nuns abducted in Nigeria

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is appealing for the liberation of six nuns who were kidnapped a month ago from their convent in Nigeria.

Francis made the appeal Sunday while addressing faithful in St. Peter's Square. He prayed that the nuns and "all the other persons who find themselves in this painful condition" be free in time to return home for Christmas. He then led the tourists and pilgrims in the square in prayer of the nuns.

He said he was joining in an appeal made by Nigeria's bishops for the six Sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Christ, whom he said were kidnapped about a month ago from Iguoriakhi, Nigeria.