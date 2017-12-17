3 militant suspects killed in raid in Russia's Caucasus

MAKHACHKALA, Russia (AP) — Russia's top domestic security agency says three suspected militants have been killed in a raid in the country's North Caucasus.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its operatives acted on a tip and surrounded a house in the village of Gubden in the province of Dagestan where the suspects were hiding. They stormed the house early Sunday, killing the suspects who offered resistance.

Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim region between Chechnya and the Caspian Sea. Following two separatist wars in neighboring Chechnya, an Islamist insurgency spread to Dagestan where shootouts between the militants and police are common.