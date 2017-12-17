2 Danish journalists violently attacked in Gabon

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon's government says a man stabbed two Danish journalists, leaving one in serious condition. The attacker said his action was in retaliation for U.S. attacks against Muslims

The attack Saturday targetted the journalists who were shopping at an artisanal market, a site popular with tourists. It is the first attack of its kind in this West African country where Muslims and Christians coexist peacefully.

Gabonese Minister of Defense Etienne Massard Makaga said the attack against two journalists, reportedly working for National Geographic, was carried out in Libreville on Saturday by a 53-year-old Niger national who shouted "Allah Akbar." The attacker was immediately arrested.

Makaga said the journalists were rushed to the hospital, and one is in intensive care.

