Taliban kill 11 Afghan police in attack on checkpoints

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents have attacked checkpoints in the southern Helmand province, killing 11 police.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said Afghan forces eventually repelled the attack early Sunday in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah. He said the insurgents also suffered casualties, without providing figures.

The Taliban, who have a strong and growing presence in Helmand, claimed the attack. The insurgents launch near-daily attacks across the country, mainly targeting security forces.