Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 10 women in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Witnesses and health officials say an airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition has struck a wedding procession east of Yemen's capital, killing 10 women.

They say the Sunday airstrike targeted the women as they marched to a village in Maarib province. They said the bride was among the women, but it was not immediately clear whether she was wounded.

It's a tradition in rural Yemen for the bride's female friends and relatives to escort her to the wedding ceremony, where the groom awaits.

The witnesses and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation or were not authorized to brief the media.

The U.S.-backed coalition has been at war with Iranian-supported Shiite rebels since 2015. Its airstrikes have hit civilians on a number of occasions.