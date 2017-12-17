Hirscher poised to break Tomba's record in Alta Badia GS

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marcel Hirscher led the opening run and was poised for a record fifth straight win in the Alta Badia giant slalom.

Hirscher stood 0.17 seconds ahead of Norwegian rival Henrik Kristoffersen, with Zan Kranjec of Slovenia 0.33 behind in third Sunday.

Hirscher and Italian great Alberto Tomba are tied for the record with four GS wins each on the challenging Gran Risa course.

Hirscher, the six-time defending overall World Cup winner from Austria, also won a slalom in Badia in 2011.

Olympic and three-time world champion Ted Ligety stood seventh, 0.75 back.

Stefan Luitz of Germany was being treated for an apparent injury after going off course only four gates into his run with the No. 1 bib.

Overall contender Kjetil Jansrud also went out, midway down.