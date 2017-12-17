Ashes: Australia vs England 3rd test scoreboard

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at stumps on the fourth day in the third Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the WACA ground:
|England, 1st Innings 403
|Australia, 1st Innings
|(Overnight 549-4)
Cameron Bancroft b Overton 25
David Warner c Bairstow b Overton 22
Usman Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50
Steve Smith lbw b Anderson 239
Shaun Marsh c Root b Ali 28
Mitchell Marsh lbw b Anderson 181
Tim Paine not out 49
Mitchell Starc run out 1
Pat Cummins lbw b Anderson 41
Nathan Lyon c Ali b Anderson 4
Extras (4b, 16lb, 1w, 1nb) 22
TOTAL (for nine declared): 662
Batting time: 776 minutes. Overs: 179.3
Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-55, 3-179, 4-248, 5-549, 6-560, 7-561, 8-654, 9-662.
Did not bat: Josh Hazlewood.
Bowling: James Anderson 37.3-9-116 (1nb), Stuart Broad 35-3-142-0, Chris Woakes 41-8-128-1 (1w), Craig Overton 24-1-110-2, Moeen Ali 33-4-120-1, Joe Root 3-0-13-0, Dawid Malan 6-1-13-0.
|England, 2nd Innings
Alastair Cook c and b Hazlewood 14
Mark Stoneman c Paine b Hazlewood 3
Vince b Starc 55
Joe Root c Smith b Lyon 14
Dawid Malan not out 28
Jonny Bairstow not out 14
Extras (4lb) 4
TOTAL (four wickets): 132
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-29, 3-60, 4-100.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-3-32-1, Josh Hazlewood 9-3-23-2, Mitchell Marsh 3-1-14-0, Pat Cummins 8.2-2-31-2, Nathan Lyon 8-3-28-1.
Toss: won by England.
Series: Australia leads 5-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan; Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.