Ashes: Australia vs England 3rd test scoreboard

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at stumps on the fourth day in the third Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the WACA ground:

England, 1st Innings 403 Australia, 1st Innings (Overnight 549-4)

Cameron Bancroft b Overton 25

David Warner c Bairstow b Overton 22

Usman Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50

Steve Smith lbw b Anderson 239

Shaun Marsh c Root b Ali 28

Mitchell Marsh lbw b Anderson 181

Tim Paine not out 49

Mitchell Starc run out 1

Pat Cummins lbw b Anderson 41

Nathan Lyon c Ali b Anderson 4

Extras (4b, 16lb, 1w, 1nb) 22

TOTAL (for nine declared): 662

Batting time: 776 minutes. Overs: 179.3

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-55, 3-179, 4-248, 5-549, 6-560, 7-561, 8-654, 9-662.

Did not bat: Josh Hazlewood.

Bowling: James Anderson 37.3-9-116 (1nb), Stuart Broad 35-3-142-0, Chris Woakes 41-8-128-1 (1w), Craig Overton 24-1-110-2, Moeen Ali 33-4-120-1, Joe Root 3-0-13-0, Dawid Malan 6-1-13-0.

England, 2nd Innings

Alastair Cook c and b Hazlewood 14

Mark Stoneman c Paine b Hazlewood 3

Vince b Starc 55

Joe Root c Smith b Lyon 14

Dawid Malan not out 28

Jonny Bairstow not out 14

Extras (4lb) 4

TOTAL (four wickets): 132

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-29, 3-60, 4-100.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-3-32-1, Josh Hazlewood 9-3-23-2, Mitchell Marsh 3-1-14-0, Pat Cummins 8.2-2-31-2, Nathan Lyon 8-3-28-1.

Toss: won by England.

Series: Australia leads 5-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan; Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.