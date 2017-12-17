Justin Rose easy winner of Indonesian Masters

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Justin Rose played 30 holes on Sunday in the weather-delayed Indonesian Masters, closing for a final-round 10-under 62 and an eight-stroke victory at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

The Englishman was 10-under after 13 holes in the final round and looking like he could achieve a 59, but bogeyed the par-4 16th.

After weather delays on Friday and Saturday, Rose was forced to play the final 12 holes of his third round on Sunday. He completed that in 66 to give him a three-stroke lead heading into the final round, which started almost immediately and with the same threesomes as the third round.

Rose, who led after all the first and later delayed rounds, had a 72-hole total of 29-under 259. Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand (65) was second.