Foreign students in Taipei call for winter clothing donation for the homeless

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --As the weather gets colder in Taipei, a group of foreign students living in Taipei found that there are people on the streets who don't have enough warm clothes to wear in the winter season, and they are now organizing a winter clothing donation event for the homeless people in Wanhua, the district in the city with the most low-income households, senior citizens living alone, people with disabilities, and homeless.

According to the Wanhua Social Welfare Center, the majority of homeless people are men, so they need more male clothes. The group is now calling for secondhand winter clothes and urging the public to donate their extra winter clothes to those who need them.

One of the students will be collecting clothes donations in Louisa Coffee near Da’an MRT Station on December 23 from 13:00 to 16:00, and those who can’t make it that day can contact them via their Facebook event.

This event aims to gather as many winter clothes as possible for the male homeless people in Taipei. The items can be brand new or used, but they have to be clean and in good condition.

The most needed clothes are dark casual pants, cotton trousers, dark jackets or coats in L or XL size, black socks, blankets, scarfs, gloves, or any winter item you think can be a help, according to the students.

The clothes will be donated to the Wanhua Social Welfare Center on Christmas.