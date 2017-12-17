Suicide bombers attack church in Pakistan, killing 4

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say two suicide bombers have attacked a church in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 18.

Sarfaraz Bugti, home minister for Baluchistan province, says hundreds of worshippers were attending services at the church ahead of Christmas. He says one attacker was killed at the entrance to the church while the other set off his payload inside. Police officer Mohammad Atiq confirmed the toll.

Local television showed ambulances and security patrols racing to the scene while women and children were being led out of the church's main gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Muslim extremists have targeted Pakistan's Christian minority in the past.