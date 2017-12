India wins toss, bowls in deciding ODI vs Sri Lanka

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — India won the toss on Sunday and decided to bowl in the third and deciding one-day international against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI in Dharamsala by seven wickets, while India took the second in Mohali by 141 runs.

Sri Lanka made one change from its lineup in the previous game, with Sadeera Samarawickrama replacing Lahiru Thirimanne.

India also made one change. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made his debut in Mohali, is ill, with left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking his place.

___

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera (captain), Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.