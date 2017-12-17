French sailor Gabart sets new solo round-the-world record

BREST, France (AP) — French sailor Francois Gabart has broken the record for sailing around the world alone, circumnavigating the planet in just 42 days and 16 hours.

That is more than six days faster than the last record, set by fellow Frenchman Thomas Coville last year.

The organizers, tracking his journey by satellite, tweeted that 34-year-old Gabart reached the finish line near Ouessant island off France's western coast on his trimaran called "Macif" early Sunday.

Supporters waited to fete him in nearby Brest, a historic port city and sailing capital where he departed from Nov. 4 and where residents have been following his travels.