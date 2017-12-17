2017 International Migrants Day celebrated in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Ahead of International Migrants Day on Dec. 18, the Ministry of the Interior (內政部) today organized an event at the 228 Peace Memorial Park to celebrate Migrants Day. The event was attended by Hua Jing-qun (花敬群), Deputy Director of the Ministry of Interior, Yang Jia-jun (楊家駿), Director of Immigration, Lan Shi-cong (藍世聰), Director of Taipei Civil Affairs Bureau and Lin Li-chen (林麗蟬), a member of the Legislative Yuan.

Hua took to the stage to welcome all migrants from different backgrounds and urged them to consider Taiwan as their new home. He also presented a customized Yo-Yo card (Taipei's version of an Easy card like the Octopus Card in Hong Kong) which has '家' (jia), a Chinese character for 'Home' on it.

'This card I hold here is special because it has home in it. Our home, Taiwan. We look forward to welcoming each and everyone of you into your new home. New immigrants are no more a symbol for the underprivileged but a source of new found power in Taiwan. Taiwan is now your family, your home," said Hua.

The celebration began with a parade in Taipei which had immigrants from different backgrounds along with their kids dressing up in the traditional attire of their respective countries, showcasing a stunning array of cultures and traditions.

The parade was followed by a series of traditional folk dances and other performances by the immigrants as well as some foreign guests.

Recent statistics show that there are more than 520,000 foreign spouses, 610,000 blue collar migrant workers and 30,000 white collar workers in Taiwan.

Hua further mentioned that the Taiwanese government is doing the best it can to promote diversity in culture and traditions, and that Taiwan is making constant efforts to ensure migrant rights for the welfare of new immigrants and their children.

Hua also pledged, with reference to the New Southbound Policy, that the government will do all it can to deepen its ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia, and will make every possible effort to encourage foreign nationals to stay in Taiwan and raise a family here.

Other than performances by various groups many booths showcased traditional food and artifacts from various countries to attract more visitors. Despite the constant drizzle, many people stood in line to check out the amazing arts and crafts of neighboring countries in the region, as well as try delicious home made regional foods.

Currently in Taiwan, migrant workers are often subject to unfair pay or long hours of work and there are no proper laws that ensure the safety of such workers, forcing them to return home after the expiration of their contract. Students who study here are also often forced to return home due to lack of job opportunities or well-paying jobs.