Rinne stops 32 shots, Predators beat Flames 2-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pekka Rinne stopped 32 shots for his 46th career shutout and the Nashville Predators beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 Saturday night.

Rinne got his third shutout of the season and gave Nashville its second straight two nights after Juuse Saros had 46 saves in a 4-0 win at Edmonton.

Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala scored for the Predators, who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Mike Smith finished with 26 saves for the Flames, who have lost two in a row.

The Flames outshot the Predators 12-6 in the first period, while defensemen Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie both rang shots off the crossbar.

Calgary's best chance to score in the first was by Micheal Ferland, who redirected a point shot by Dougie Hamilton on net, but was denied when Rinne kicked out his right pad to make the save.

Just past the 10-minute mark of the second period, Calgary's Garnet Hathaway was levelled by a blindside hit by Nashville's Austin Watson, who subsequently dropped the gloves to fight Troy Brouwer. While Watson was assessed a game misconduct and a five-minute major for interference, Brouwer took an instigator penalty for starting the fight.

During the ensuing 4-on-4 situation, Johansen swatted his own rebound past Smith to give the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:17.

The Flames then had an extended 5-on-3 man advantage for 1:48, but all they were able to generate was three shots from the outside by Giordano.

Rinne made another great save with 2:15 to play in the second to deny a point-blank shot by Jaromir Jagr, who was set up nicely in front by Johnny Gaudreau.

Fiala extended Nashville's lead to 2-0 with 38 seconds remaining when he redirected a pass from Kyle Turris through Smith's legs.

The Flames pressed hard to get on the board in the third period and came close a couple times. Ferland redirected a shot by Sean Monahan off the crossbar during a Calgary power play before Jagr rang a shot off the post a short time later.

NOTES: Jagr returned to Calgary's lineup after missing the past five games with a nagging lower-body injury that also sidelined him for six games earlier in the season. ... Viktor Arvidsson recorded his 100th career NHL point with an assist on Johansen's goal. ... Both Fiala and Turris extended their point-scoring streaks to seven games. ... The Flames have gone 0 for 19 on the power play in their past five games.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Vancouver on Sunday.