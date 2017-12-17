  1. Home
Saunders dominates Lemieux to retain WBO middleweight title

By  Associated Press
2017/12/17 13:40

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Billy Joe Saunders toyed with frustrated David Lemieux in his hometown for a one-sided victory in a successful World Boxing Organization middleweight title defense Saturday night.

Saunders (26-0) made a third defense of the title the British fighter won from Andy Lee in 2015 and showed he could be a force in the division that is currently ruled by stars Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Lemieux (38-3), a former International Boxing Federation champion, fell short in his bid to become the first Canadian since Arturo Gatti to win a second title.

Saunders had Lemieux off balance from the outset, making the Laval resident miss while darting in to land shots seemingly at will.

Canadian judge Benoit Roussel scored it a 120-108, Briton Phil Edwards had it 118-110 and Gerardo Martinez of Puerto Rico 117-111, all for Saunders. Only the third and sixth rounds were close until the final two rounds that Saunders mainly spent dancing out of Lemieux's reach.