|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|32
|24
|6
|2
|50
|123
|80
|13-2-1
|11-4-1
|5-2-0
|Washington
|34
|21
|12
|1
|43
|108
|98
|14-5-0
|7-7-1
|5-3-0
|New Jersey
|32
|18
|9
|5
|41
|100
|96
|8-5-2
|10-4-3
|2-3-0
|Columbus
|33
|20
|12
|1
|41
|95
|86
|12-6-0
|8-6-1
|7-5-0
|Toronto
|34
|20
|13
|1
|41
|109
|97
|10-5-0
|10-8-1
|5-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|18
|12
|3
|39
|118
|114
|10-2-2
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|18
|12
|3
|39
|108
|96
|13-5-3
|5-7-0
|5-4-2
|Pittsburgh
|34
|17
|14
|3
|37
|99
|108
|10-5-1
|7-9-2
|4-2-0
|Boston
|30
|15
|10
|5
|35
|86
|85
|9-5-3
|6-5-2
|2-1-2
|Carolina
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|90
|98
|7-4-3
|7-7-4
|3-3-2
|Philadelphia
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|91
|90
|7-6-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Montreal
|33
|14
|15
|4
|32
|87
|103
|9-7-3
|5-8-1
|8-2-1
|Detroit
|32
|12
|13
|7
|31
|86
|103
|6-6-6
|6-7-1
|4-7-2
|Ottawa
|31
|11
|13
|7
|29
|85
|103
|6-5-5
|5-8-2
|3-3-1
|Florida
|32
|12
|15
|5
|29
|93
|110
|6-6-3
|6-9-2
|4-3-1
|Buffalo
|33
|8
|18
|7
|23
|72
|111
|4-9-2
|4-9-5
|3-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|32
|21
|7
|4
|46
|108
|85
|11-2-2
|10-5-2
|8-1-1
|St. Louis
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|107
|84
|12-7-0
|10-3-2
|6-1-1
|Los Angeles
|34
|20
|10
|4
|44
|103
|81
|10-5-2
|10-5-2
|3-3-2
|Vegas
|31
|20
|9
|2
|42
|107
|95
|12-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Winnipeg
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|108
|94
|11-3-1
|7-7-4
|5-3-1
|San Jose
|31
|17
|10
|4
|38
|85
|75
|9-6-2
|8-4-2
|5-1-3
|Dallas
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|99
|99
|10-4-0
|8-10-2
|4-8-0
|Minnesota
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|93
|91
|10-4-2
|7-8-1
|4-5-0
|Chicago
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|98
|85
|9-5-2
|7-6-3
|3-5-2
|Anaheim
|33
|14
|11
|8
|36
|88
|95
|8-7-3
|6-4-5
|3-2-4
|Calgary
|33
|16
|14
|3
|35
|91
|101
|8-10-0
|8-4-3
|5-4-0
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|14
|4
|34
|87
|100
|6-7-3
|9-7-1
|4-5-0
|Colorado
|32
|15
|15
|2
|32
|101
|107
|9-6-1
|6-9-1
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|33
|14
|17
|2
|30
|96
|107
|5-10-0
|9-7-2
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|35
|7
|23
|5
|19
|78
|122
|3-10-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey 5, Dallas 2
Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 0
Ottawa 3, Montreal 0
Carolina 2, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1, OT
Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5
Nashville 2, Calgary 0
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.