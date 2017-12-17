Indonesia clerics want boycott of US products over Jerusalem

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Muslim clerics have called for a boycott of American products in Indonesia's largest protest against President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Wearing white robes and carrying banners reading "Indonesia unites for Palestine," an estimated 80,000 people rallied Sunday in the capital of the world's largest Muslim nation in the 10th straight day of protests organized by the country's top Muslim clerical body.

Anwar Abbas, a top cleric, read a petition calling on Indonesians to stop buying American products until Trump revoked his move.

A Jakarta police spokesman says the crowd marched peacefully about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the National Monument Park to the U.S. Embassy.

Previous anti-American protests have unsuccessfully lobbied for a boycott of U.S. goods.