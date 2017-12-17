CWB: Weather to remain chilly all over Taiwan until Friday  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A new strong cold air mass is forecast to affect Taiwan on Wednesday (December 20), sending temperatures as low as this current cold spell or even lower around the country.

Central Weather Bureau forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said on Sunday that affected by a strong continental cold air mass, it will be a chilly day all over Taiwan, with low temperatures of 11.3 degrees Celsius registered in Tamsui in northern Taiwan, 7.3 degrees on the offshore island of Matsu, and 11.5 degrees in Suao in the northern Taiwan this morning, the new low for each respective station since winter set in.



For today (Sunday), high temperatures in northern Taiwan will not exceed 15 degrees, while highs in central and southern Taiwan will be only around 18 degrees, Hsu said. The intensity of the cold air mass will weaken on Monday, and a slight rise of one to two degrees in temperature is expected, but overall the weather will still feel cold, according to him. On Tuesday, humidity around Taiwan will increase, with a possibility of snowfall on the island’s high mountains, he added.



Another cold air mass that is expected to approach Taiwan on Wednesday is dry but colder than the current one, sending low temperature in the flat areas along the coast again to 11 degrees, he said, adding that temperatures will bounce back notably after Friday.



Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that following the arrival of the cold dry air on Wednesday, weather will be cold, dry and sunny on Thursday and Friday (December 21 and 22) all over Taiwan.

