All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 123 80 Washington 34 21 12 1 43 108 98 New Jersey 32 18 9 5 41 100 96 Columbus 33 20 12 1 41 95 86 Toronto 34 20 13 1 41 109 97 N.Y. Islanders 33 18 12 3 39 118 114 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 12 3 39 108 96 Pittsburgh 34 17 14 3 37 99 108 Boston 30 15 10 5 35 86 85 Philadelphia 32 14 11 7 35 91 90 Carolina 32 14 11 7 35 90 98 Montreal 33 14 15 4 32 87 103 Detroit 32 12 13 7 31 86 103 Ottawa 31 11 13 7 29 85 103 Florida 32 12 15 5 29 93 110 Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 34 22 10 2 46 107 84 Nashville 31 20 7 4 44 106 85 Los Angeles 34 20 10 4 44 103 81 Vegas 31 20 9 2 42 107 95 Winnipeg 33 18 10 5 41 108 94 San Jose 31 17 10 4 38 85 75 Dallas 34 18 14 2 38 99 99 Minnesota 32 17 12 3 37 93 91 Chicago 32 16 11 5 37 98 85 Anaheim 33 14 11 8 36 88 95 Calgary 32 16 13 3 35 91 99 Vancouver 33 15 14 4 34 87 100 Colorado 32 15 15 2 32 101 107 Edmonton 33 14 17 2 30 96 107 Arizona 35 7 23 5 19 78 122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 5, Dallas 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 0

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Carolina 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1, OT

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.