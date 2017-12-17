Ryder outshines Stokes in Twenty20 runfest

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — England allrounder Ben Stokes had to concede the spotlight to former New Zealand batsman Jesse Ryder on Sunday in his latest appearance for Canterbury province.

Stokes scored 17 from 10 balls and took 0-42 from four overs in the Twenty20 Super Smash match against Ryder's Central Districts.

Ryder was the star of Central's eight-run win, scoring 84 from 40 balls with eight fours and six sixes, including a square-cut six off Stokes.

Ryder reached his half century from 19 balls and for much of his innings was on target to score the fastest century in New Zealand's domestic T20 league, lowered on Saturday to 42 balls by Northern Districts batsman Tim Seifert.

Stokes scored 93 for Canterbury in his first outing in the Super Smash competition on Thursday.

He is unavailable for England's test team while awaiting a decision on possible charges from an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol in September.