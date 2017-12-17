North Korea marks 6th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death

People bow to the bronze statues of their late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill, marking the sixth anniversary of leader Kim Jong Il'
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Crowds of flower-bearing North Koreans have streamed passed statues and portraits of their leaders to pay respects on the sixth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il.
With somber, recorded music playing in the sub-zero air, thousands upon thousands of people marched up Pyongyang's Mansu Hill to bow and place flowers at the feet of two giant bronze statues of Kim Jong Il and national founder Kim Il Sung, who is North Korea's "eternal president" and Kim Jong Un's grandfather.
Kim Jong Il died on Dec. 17, 2011.
Although the sense of national mourning is less intense than in previous years, North Koreans are expected to avoid drinking, entertainment and inappropriate displays of enjoyment on the day before and the day of the anniversary.