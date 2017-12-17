All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 117 75 13-2-1 10-4-1 5-2-0 Washington 34 21 12 1 43 108 98 14-5-0 7-7-1 5-3-0 New Jersey 32 18 9 5 41 100 96 8-5-2 10-4-3 2-3-0 Columbus 33 20 12 1 41 95 86 12-6-0 8-6-1 7-5-0 Toronto 34 20 13 1 41 109 97 10-5-0 10-8-1 5-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 33 18 12 3 39 118 114 10-2-2 8-10-1 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 12 3 39 108 96 13-5-3 5-7-0 5-4-2 Pittsburgh 34 17 14 3 37 99 108 10-5-1 7-9-2 4-2-0 Boston 30 15 10 5 35 86 85 9-5-3 6-5-2 2-1-2 Philadelphia 32 14 11 7 35 91 90 7-6-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 Carolina 32 14 11 7 35 90 98 7-4-3 7-7-4 3-3-2 Montreal 33 14 15 4 32 87 103 9-7-3 5-8-1 8-2-1 Detroit 32 12 13 7 31 86 103 6-6-6 6-7-1 4-7-2 Ottawa 31 11 13 7 29 85 103 6-5-5 5-8-2 3-3-1 Florida 32 12 15 5 29 93 110 6-6-3 6-9-2 4-3-1 Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111 4-9-2 4-9-5 3-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 34 22 10 2 46 107 84 12-7-0 10-3-2 6-1-1 Nashville 31 20 7 4 44 106 85 11-2-2 9-5-2 8-1-1 Los Angeles 34 20 10 4 44 103 81 10-5-2 10-5-2 3-3-2 Vegas 31 20 9 2 42 107 95 12-2-1 8-7-1 9-1-0 Winnipeg 33 18 10 5 41 108 94 11-3-1 7-7-4 5-3-1 San Jose 31 17 10 4 38 85 75 9-6-2 8-4-2 5-1-3 Dallas 34 18 14 2 38 99 99 10-4-0 8-10-2 4-8-0 Minnesota 32 17 12 3 37 93 91 10-4-2 7-8-1 4-5-0 Chicago 32 16 11 5 37 98 85 9-5-2 7-6-3 3-5-2 Anaheim 33 14 11 8 36 88 95 8-7-3 6-4-5 3-2-4 Calgary 32 16 13 3 35 91 99 8-9-0 8-4-3 5-4-0 Vancouver 33 15 14 4 34 87 100 6-7-3 9-7-1 4-5-0 Colorado 31 15 14 2 32 96 101 9-5-1 6-9-1 4-5-1 Edmonton 33 14 17 2 30 96 107 5-10-0 9-7-2 4-1-0 Arizona 35 7 23 5 19 78 122 3-10-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 5, Dallas 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 0

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Carolina 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1, OT

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.