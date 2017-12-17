LeBron James has 60th triple-double, Cavs top Jazz 109-100

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 60th career triple-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 109-100 on Saturday night

James had his fifth triple-double of the season and third in his last four games. He had 10 points in the fourth quarter, was 9 of 15 from the field and 10 of 10 at the foul line.

Cleveland has won 17 of 18 overall and 11 straight at Quicken Loans Arena.

Center Rudy Gobert (sprained ligament and bone bruise in left knee) and forward Derrick Favors (left eye laceration) were out for Utah. Both were injured during Friday night in a win in Boston.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points, making 10 of 15 from the field. Utah made 17 of 34 3-point attempts.

KNICKS 111, THUNDER 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony got the cheers but New York got the win, shutting out its former All-Star in the second half and beating Oklahoma City for its fourth straight victory.

Michael Beasley tied his season high with 30 points in place of injured Kristaps Porzingis, and Doug McDermott, one of the players acquired for Anthony, added 11 of his 13 after halftime to help the Knicks break open the game. Anthony scored all 12 of his points in the first half.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder. They were trying to sweep a three-game trip that began with Paul George's winning return to Indiana on Wednesday.

TRAIL BLAZERS 93, HORNETS 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 25 points, Damian Lillard flirted with a triple-double and Portland beat Charlotte for its third straight road victory.

Lillard had 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. ic Batum had a season-high 23 points for the Hornets. They have dropped 10 of their last 12 games, including five straight at home.

