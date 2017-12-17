|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|6
|2
|48
|117
|75
|Toronto
|34
|20
|13
|1
|41
|109
|97
|Boston
|30
|15
|10
|5
|35
|86
|85
|Montreal
|32
|14
|14
|4
|32
|87
|100
|Detroit
|32
|12
|13
|7
|31
|86
|103
|Florida
|32
|12
|15
|5
|29
|93
|110
|Ottawa
|30
|10
|13
|7
|27
|82
|103
|Buffalo
|33
|8
|18
|7
|23
|72
|111
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|32
|18
|9
|5
|41
|100
|96
|Columbus
|33
|20
|12
|1
|41
|95
|86
|Washington
|33
|20
|12
|1
|41
|105
|96
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|18
|12
|3
|39
|108
|96
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|18
|12
|3
|39
|118
|114
|Philadelphia
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|91
|90
|Carolina
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|90
|98
|Pittsburgh
|33
|16
|14
|3
|35
|95
|106
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|107
|84
|Nashville
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|106
|85
|Winnipeg
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|108
|94
|Dallas
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|99
|99
|Minnesota
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|93
|91
|Chicago
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|98
|85
|Colorado
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|96
|101
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|34
|20
|10
|4
|44
|103
|81
|Vegas
|31
|20
|9
|2
|42
|107
|95
|San Jose
|31
|17
|10
|4
|38
|85
|75
|Calgary
|32
|16
|13
|3
|35
|91
|99
|Anaheim
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|86
|92
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|14
|4
|34
|87
|100
|Edmonton
|33
|14
|17
|2
|30
|96
|107
|Arizona
|34
|7
|22
|5
|19
|76
|118
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey 5, Dallas 2
Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 0
Carolina 2, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1, OT
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.