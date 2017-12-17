All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 117 75 Toronto 34 20 13 1 41 109 97 Boston 30 15 10 5 35 86 85 Montreal 32 14 14 4 32 87 100 Detroit 32 12 13 7 31 86 103 Florida 32 12 15 5 29 93 110 Ottawa 30 10 13 7 27 82 103 Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 32 18 9 5 41 100 96 Columbus 33 20 12 1 41 95 86 Washington 33 20 12 1 41 105 96 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 12 3 39 108 96 N.Y. Islanders 32 17 12 3 37 114 111 Carolina 32 14 11 7 35 90 98 Pittsburgh 33 16 14 3 35 95 106 Philadelphia 31 13 11 7 33 89 89 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 31 20 7 4 44 106 85 St. Louis 33 21 10 2 44 105 84 Winnipeg 32 18 9 5 41 108 92 Minnesota 32 17 12 3 37 93 91 Chicago 32 16 11 5 37 98 85 Dallas 33 18 14 1 37 98 97 Colorado 31 15 14 2 32 96 101 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 33 20 10 3 43 100 77 Vegas 31 20 9 2 42 107 95 San Jose 31 17 10 4 38 85 75 Calgary 32 16 13 3 35 91 99 Anaheim 32 14 11 7 35 86 92 Vancouver 33 15 14 4 34 87 100 Edmonton 33 14 17 2 30 96 107 Arizona 34 7 22 5 19 76 118

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 5, Dallas 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2, OT

Carolina 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.