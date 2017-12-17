|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|7
|.774
|—
|Toronto
|19
|8
|.704
|3
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|7½
|Philadelphia
|14
|14
|.500
|8½
|Brooklyn
|11
|17
|.393
|11½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Miami
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|Orlando
|11
|19
|.367
|5½
|Charlotte
|10
|19
|.345
|6
|Atlanta
|6
|23
|.207
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|12
|.556
|5½
|Indiana
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|Detroit
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|Chicago
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|4
|.852
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|10
|.655
|5
|New Orleans
|15
|15
|.500
|9½
|Memphis
|9
|20
|.310
|15
|Dallas
|8
|21
|.276
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Portland
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Denver
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Oklahoma City
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Utah
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|16
|.407
|11
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|17
|.370
|12
|Sacramento
|9
|19
|.321
|13½
|Phoenix
|9
|21
|.300
|14½
|Friday's Games
Detroit 104, Indiana 98
Miami 104, Charlotte 98
Oklahoma City 119, Philadelphia 117, 3OT
Portland 95, Orlando 88
Washington 100, L.A. Clippers 91
Toronto 120, Brooklyn 87
Utah 107, Boston 95
Chicago 115, Milwaukee 109
Memphis 96, Atlanta 94
Denver 117, New Orleans 111, OT
Houston 124, San Antonio 109
|Saturday's Games
Portland 93, Charlotte 91
Cleveland 109, Utah 100
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.