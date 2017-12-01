MOFA calls on Spanish court to extradite Taiwanese nationals to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday Dec. 16 called on the Spanish government to reverse its decision on the extradition of 121 Taiwanese nationals to China.

The Ministry expressed their disappointment with the decision in a statement from MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章), calling on the Spanish government to observe principles of nationality, proportionality, and humanity in their decision, according to CNA.

On Friday Dec. 15, the Spanish courts announced they would recognize 121 Taiwanese nationals in a group of 269 people suspected of telecom fraud, as Chinese citizens because Spain has no official diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.

Observing the extradition treaty with China, and ruling against arguments that Taiwan is not part of China, the Taiwanese citizens have been improperly designated as Chinese, and will be sent to China for judicial sentencing.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) expressed dismay at the decision by condemning the affair as a ploy by China to suppress Taiwan on the stage, according to another CNA report.

The Director General of MOFA’s Treaty and Legal Affairs Department Lincoln Ting (丁樂群), said the legal process remains ongoing, and the decision of the Spanish courts may still be repealed.

The identities of the Taiwanese nationals suspected of fraud, remain unconfirmed. MOFA, MAC, the Criminal Investigations Bureau, as well as TECO offices in Madrid are continuing to monitor the situation.