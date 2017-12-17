MOEA: Device handling convenient, secure multiple payments begins to take root in Taiwan’s Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Starting from autumn 2017, visitors to Hualien County, Taiwan can enjoy using a new type of smart mobile device that handles electronic ticketing, e-wallet payments, credit card payments, etc, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone visiting the Dongdamen Night Market, one of Hualien’s best-known tourist attractions, may have noticed that many of the shops and restaurants have started using the new type of smart mobile device, with which consumers can complete their purchase transactions with just one click, and can shop at the night market without having to carry any cash with them, according to the ministry.

A further advantage is that shop and restaurant owners at the night market won’t have to handle money, which is better from a public health point of view, as the risks to food safety are substantially reduced.

Because there are now so many different types of mobile payment applications that consumers can use, small businesses often have to install a range of different POS system devices.

Eliminating the need for business owners to install multiple different POS devices, We Can Financial Technology Co has introduced a new “one device does it all” system that can handle eight different forms of payment services falling within four categories – electronic ticketing, cross-border payments, e-wallet payments and credit card payments – through linkages with banks, third-party payment service providers and e-wallet service providers, the ministry said.

The new system is installed in more than 200 shops, restaurants and street stalls in Hualien City’s shopping districts (including the “Golden Triangle” shopping area and the businesses belonging to the “Friendly City Association”) and in Hualien’s Dongdamen Night Market, according to the MOEA, adding this means that tourists visiting Hualien can now enjoy convenient, secure multiple payment services.

Service field testing has verified that the WECANPAY POS device is more efficient and more convenient to use, and supports a wider range of payment services than any other payment device of its kind that is currently in use in the Taiwan mobile payments market, the ministry said.