Sen. Schumer: Bomb-detection units needed at transit hubs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer wants the Transportation Security Administration to speed up plans to equip transit hubs with screening devices that can detect suicide vests like the one that exploded in a New York City subway tunnel.

Schumer says Sunday that the devices known as stand-off explosive detection units are urgently needed in New York City and other busy transit areas.

The devices, which look like TV cameras on tripods, have been tested at Union Station in Washington and at a New Jersey station during the 2014 Super Bowl. Testing was conducted recently at a downtown Los Angeles metro station.

But a TSA spokesman says the technology is still in the testing phase and not ready for rollout. Effectiveness at detecting bombs and frequency of false alarms are being evaluated.